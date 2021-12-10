Missing, endangered woman found safe: police

article

UPDATE: Katrina Thomas has been located safe.

Police are asking for help locating a 31-year-old critically missing and endangered person last seen Tuesday, Dec. 7 near 37th and Kaul on the city's north side.

Katrina D. Thomas is described as a black female, 5'4" tall, weighing 240 lbs., heavy build, light skin complexion, black hair, brown eyes, wearing a blond wig. She was last seen wearing a red and white shirt and red pants.

She was last seen at the above location around 9 am.

Thomas is believed to be traveling in a 2012 Hyundai Sonata, 4-door, black in color, bearing Wisconsin registration AKL-8866.

Thomas is believed to be in the company of a 34-year-old male identified as Arrick J. Adams. Adams is described as a black male, 6'3" tall, weighing 240 pounds. Adams is currently wanted for a shooting that occurred in the City of Milwaukee.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7401 between the hours of 7 a.m. and 4:00 a.m. and Milwaukee Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 414-935-7360 between the hours of 4 a.m. and 7 a.m.