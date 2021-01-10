Police seek help in locating missing 12-year-old girl

article

Have you seen her? Milwaukee Police are asking for the public's help locating 12-year-old Marietta S. Mendoza who went missing on Saturday, Jan. 2.

Police say Marietta left the residence on the 1100 block of W. Windlake Avenue around 7:15 a.m. and did not return.

She is described as a 12-year-old Hispanic female, 5’03", 100 pounds, black hair and brown eyes.

At this time, Marietta is not considered critically missing.

Anyone with any information on Marietta’s whereabouts is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7272.