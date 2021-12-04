Expand / Collapse search

Police seek hardware store theft suspect

By FOX6 News Digital Team
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police are asking for the public's help identifying and locating a man accused of stealing more than $1,000 in tools from Neu's Hardware on Friday afternoon, Dec. 3.

The suspect is accused of selecting five separate tools with a total value of $1,059.41, and exited the store without paying or attempting to pay for the merchandise. 

The suspect then entered an unknown make or model, silver SUV and fled the parking lot. 

The suspect is described as a black male, wearing a black knit hat, a black facemask, a black hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, and black shoes. 

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact MFPD Officer Luke Kuehne, reference case #21-035213.

