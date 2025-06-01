Police seek critically missing Milwaukee woman, last seen Saturday

article

The Brief Police are looking for a critically missing Milwaukee woman, 28-year-old Salleh Naoryasmedah-Binti. She was last seen in the area of 9th and Ohio on Saturday, May 31 at 4 p.m. She cannot care for herself due to her brain injury.



Milwaukee police need your help in finding a critically missing woman, 28-year-old Salleh Naoryasmedah-Binti.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, Salleh Naoryasmedah-Binti is described as a female, Asian, with a height of 5' 2" and weighing 172 lbs. She has brown eyes and brown hair.

She was last seen leaving her home near 9th and Ohio on Saturday, May 31, 2025, at about 4 p.m. She was reported missing at 7:30 p.m.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Related article

She was last seen wearing a maroon hijab, maroon flower dress, khaki pants and black and white tennis.

Police say she cannot care for herself due to her brain injury and functions at the level of a child.

MPD tips

What you can do:

If you have any information on Salleh Naoryasmedah-Binti's whereabouts, call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7405.