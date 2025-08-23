Expand / Collapse search

Critically missing Milwaukee man located safe: police

Published  August 23, 2025 12:04pm CDT
Scott Dow

    • Milwaukee police are looking for a critically missing man, 45-year-old Scott Dow.
    • He was last seen on Saturday morning, Aug. 23, near 69th and W. Birch Court.
    • Anyone with any information should contact MPD.

MILWAUKEE - UPDATE: Scott Dow has been found safe, per MPD.

Milwaukee police need your help in finding a critically missing person, Scott Dow.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, Scott Dow is a 45-year-old man, white, described as 5’04" tall and weighing 230 lbs. He has blond hair styled in a fade.

Scott was last seen wearing a green shirt and pants.

He was last seen on Saturday morning, Aug. 23, at about 6:30 a.m. near 69th and W. Birch Court (near Sheridan Ave.) and walking south towards Villard Ave.

Anyone with information on Scott’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police District 4 at 414-935-7242.

The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information.

