Police seek critically missing Milwaukee man, last seen on city's south side

By
Published  June 7, 2025 1:09pm CDT
Missing Persons
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Giovanni Kais

The Brief

    • Police are looking for a critically missing Milwaukee man, Giovanni Kais.
    • He was last seen near Honey Creek and Parnell on Saturday morning, June 7.
    • If you see him, call Milwaukee police, but do not approach him.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police need your help in finding a critically missing person, Giovanni Kais.

Description

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, Giovanni was last seen on Saturday, June 7, at about 3:55 a.m., leaving the area of Honey Creek and Parnell.

He was last seen in a white 2015 Chevrolet pickup truck with Wisconsin truck license plates of VB9265.

Giovanni is a 34-year-old male, white, with a height of 6'0" and a weight of around 200 lbs. He has brown eyes and black curly hair. 

Giovanni was last seen wearing a black hat and tan shirt with black stripes.

MPD tips

What you can do:

If you see Giovanni, do not approach him. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 6 at 414-935-7262.

The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information. FOX6 also went to the scene of the crash.

Missing PersonsNewsMilwaukee