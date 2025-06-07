Police seek critically missing Milwaukee man, last seen on city's south side
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police need your help in finding a critically missing person, Giovanni Kais.
Description
What we know:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, Giovanni was last seen on Saturday, June 7, at about 3:55 a.m., leaving the area of Honey Creek and Parnell.
He was last seen in a white 2015 Chevrolet pickup truck with Wisconsin truck license plates of VB9265.
Giovanni is a 34-year-old male, white, with a height of 6'0" and a weight of around 200 lbs. He has brown eyes and black curly hair.
Giovanni was last seen wearing a black hat and tan shirt with black stripes.
MPD tips
What you can do:
If you see Giovanni, do not approach him. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 6 at 414-935-7262.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information. FOX6 also went to the scene of the crash.