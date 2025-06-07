Police seek critically missing Milwaukee man, last seen on city's south side

article

The Brief Police are looking for a critically missing Milwaukee man, Giovanni Kais. He was last seen near Honey Creek and Parnell on Saturday morning, June 7. If you see him, call Milwaukee police, but do not approach him.



Milwaukee police need your help in finding a critically missing person, Giovanni Kais.

Description

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, Giovanni was last seen on Saturday, June 7, at about 3:55 a.m., leaving the area of Honey Creek and Parnell.

He was last seen in a white 2015 Chevrolet pickup truck with Wisconsin truck license plates of VB9265.

Giovanni is a 34-year-old male, white, with a height of 6'0" and a weight of around 200 lbs. He has brown eyes and black curly hair.

Giovanni was last seen wearing a black hat and tan shirt with black stripes.

MPD tips

What you can do:

If you see Giovanni, do not approach him. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 6 at 414-935-7262.