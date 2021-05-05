Police say knife attack on 2 Asian women in San Francisco was unprovoked

As the investigation continues into the stabbing of two women of Asian descent in San Francisco, police said the attack appears to be unprovoked.

Police believe the suspect in the case, 54-year-old Patrick Thompson of San Francisco, randomly attacked the two women, who are 63 and 85 years-old.

The double stabbing happened on Tuesday around 4:51 p.m. in the area of 4th and Stockton streets.

Officers who arrived at the scene found the two women suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital where they underwent surgery, according to Supervisor Matt Haney. Both women are recovering at the hospital.

Police located Thompson not too far away from the crime scene, on Eddy Street. He was subsequently arrested and booked on two counts of attempted murder and elder abuse.

Witnesses said the two women were waiting at a bus stop when the suspect, armed with a knife, attacked them.

Video from Citizen App shows the aftermath of the broad-daylight attack.

A GoFundMe was established Wednesday by the grandchildren of the 85-year-old victim.

Victoria Eng and her brother Andrew said their grandmother was waiting for a MUNI bus when she was stabbed with a long knife in her right arm, which entered into her chest. Initially, her injuries were life-threatening, but her medical condition was upgraded to non-life-threatening.

"It's just terrible, and you don't think it's going to happen to someone you know until it does," Andrew Eng told KTVU.

He said the man attacked the other woman first and then his grandmother, who underwent surgery.

"The knife went through the arm and into her chest, where it actually, I was told, nicked her bone and lung," he said. "She's currently on a breathing tube but she is responsive."