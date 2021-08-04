Police pursuit in New Berlin, suspect fled on foot after crash in Waukesha

An investigation is underway following a police pursuit and crash Tuesday, Aug. 3. The pursuit began in New Berlin and ended in the City of Waukesha.

According to police, around 6:30 p.m., New Berlin officers were conducting a narcotics investigation in the area of 124th Street and Greenfield Avenue. The vehicle fled from the traffic stop and a pursuit ensued.

Police say the pursuit went into West Allis before returning westbound on Greenfield Avenue back into New Berlin. Officials say the driver of the vehicle threw a handgun out of the vehicle that was later recovered by police.

The pursuit was terminated in the City of Brookfield in the area of Moorland Road and Blue Mound Road.

The vehicle was later involved in a single-vehicle accident in Waukesha and the suspect fled from the scene.