Police pursuit in Brookfield; motorcyclist strikes tree, in critical condition

Motorcycle crash near 90th and Hampton in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a serious accident that occurred on Sunday, June 27 near 90th and Hampton. It happened at approximately 8:30 p.m. following a police pursuit in Brookfield. 

Police say a motorcyclist was involved in a pursuit with the City of Brookfield police. Police say the pursuit was terminated. 

According to police, the motorcyclist continued traveling at a high rate of speed when it lost control and struck a tree. The motorcyclist, a 55-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained life-threatening injuries. 

He was transported to a local hospital and is in critical condition.

