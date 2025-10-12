Milwaukee police investigate south sde death; friends identify woman

article

The Brief Milwaukee police are investigating a death near 23rd and Ramsey on Sunday. Friends identified the victim as Carrie Zettel, who had called police hours earlier about a possible break-in attempt. FOX6 News has reached out to the Milwaukee Police Department for more information.



Milwaukee police are investigating a death on the city’s south side after responding to a home near 23rd Street and Ramsey Avenue on Sunday afternoon, Oct. 12.

What we know:

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office and Milwaukee Fire Department confirmed one person was pronounced dead at the scene, though police have not released additional details.

Friends identified the person as Carrie Zettel.

"I’m really having a hard time swallowing this because it shouldn’t have happened," said Susan Henderson-Hoffmann, a longtime family friend.

Loretta Moyer, another close friend, described the scene as overwhelming.

Scene near 23rd and Ramsey, Milwaukee

"It was a zoo. There were police everywhere," she said.

What they're saying:

Friends say Zettel called the police around 4 a.m. after a family member she had a strained relationship with allegedly tried to break into her home. Moyer said Zettel left her a voicemail that morning describing the attempted break-in and police response.

"Pounding on the doors, the windows, and called 911. The police came, and caught her under a tarp and she ran away," Zettel said in the message. "Oh my god Loretta call me when you get a chance, honey."

The chilling phone call would be the last time they heard her voice.

Hours later, police were back at Zettel’s home.

Henderson-Hoffmann said her death has left friends shaken.

Scene near 23rd and Ramsey, Milwaukee

"Carrie didn’t deserve what she got," she said. "She definitely didn’t deserve how she passed."

"She was amazing. She would give you the shirt off her back," Moyer added. "She would be there to help you no matter what."

What we don't know:

It remains unclear whether someone is in custody or has been charged in the incident.

FOX6 News has reached out to the Milwaukee Police Department for more information.