Police: Pedestrian dead after being struck by hit-and-run driver in Milwaukee

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian that happened on Thursday, March 18 near 99th and Calumet around 12:45 a.m.

Police say a vehicle struck a 27-year-old man. Despite life-saving efforts, he died at the scene.

This accident is actively being investigated and Milwaukee police seek assistance with identifying the suspect vehicle and driver.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.  

