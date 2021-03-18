Police: Pedestrian dead after being struck by hit-and-run driver in Milwaukee

article

Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian that happened on Thursday, March 18 near 99th and Calumet around 12:45 a.m.

Police say a vehicle struck a 27-year-old man. Despite life-saving efforts, he died at the scene.

This accident is actively being investigated and Milwaukee police seek assistance with identifying the suspect vehicle and driver.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Pedestrian dead after being struck by hit-and-run driver near 99th and Calumet in Milwaukee

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.