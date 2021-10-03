Expand / Collapse search

Police need help locating missing Milwaukee man

Deshaun Addison

MILWAUKEE - Police are asking for help locating a missing man last seen on Sept. 28 near 23rd and Auer around 8:40 p.m.

Deshaun L. Addison, 18, left a residence and did not return. 

He is described as an African American male, 5’07", 145 pounds, brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and green/black Nike shoes. 

Deshaun is not considered a critical missing at this time. 

Anyone with any information on Deshaun’s whereabouts is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7242.

