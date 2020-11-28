Expand / Collapse search

Police need help locating critically missing 41-year-old man

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Milwaukee
Luis Lugo

MILWAUKEE - Have you seen him? Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help locating 41-year-old Luis Lugo who was last seen around 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 27. 

Lugo was last seen leaving his residence near S. 10th Street and W. Manitoba. 

He is considered critically missing because he is without his life-saving medication. 

Lugo is believed to be driving a red, 2015 Ford Escape with a plate of 155-XRG. 

Anyone with information please contact the Milwaukee Police Department Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.

