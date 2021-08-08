Police: Missing teen last seen August 3

Have you seen her? Police are looking for help locating 13-year-old Sopherira Lacy.

Sopherira Lacy

Police say Lacy left a residence around midnight on August 3 and did not return.

Lacy is described as an African American female, 13-years-old, 5’04", 120 pounds, brown hair and brown eyes.

Lacy is not considered a critical missing at this time.

Anyone with any information of Lacy’s whereabouts is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7272.

