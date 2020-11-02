Police: Man shot, wounded while sitting in vehicle, suspects sought

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday night, Nov. 1 near 1st and Concordia. It happened around 8 p.m.

Police say the victim, a 32-year-old man, was sitting in his car when the suspects shot him. The victim then drove to his father's house near 13th and Locust.

He was treated for his injuries at a local hospital and is expected to survive.

Police are still seeking the unknown suspects.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.