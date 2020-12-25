Expand / Collapse search

Police: Man shot, wounded on W. Fond du Lac near Hampton Avenue

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
MILWAUKEE - A 21-year-old man was shot and wounded on W. Fond du Lac Avenue on Thursday evening, Dec. 24, Milwaukee police said.

The crime happened around 8:40 p.m. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment -- and is expected to survive. 

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

