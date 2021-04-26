Police: Man shot, wounded during road rage incident in Milwaukee

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday, April 25 at approximately 4:03 p.m. near 19th Place and Courtland Avenue.

Police say the victim, a 21-year-old man from Milwaukee, sustained non-life threatening injuries. He arrived at a local hospital for treatment.

The shooting is the result of road rage.

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.