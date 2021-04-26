Expand / Collapse search

Police: Man shot, wounded during road rage incident in Milwaukee

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday, April 25 at approximately 4:03 p.m. near 19th Place and Courtland Avenue. 

Police say the victim, a 21-year-old man from Milwaukee, sustained non-life threatening injuries. He arrived at a local hospital for treatment.

The shooting is the result of road rage.

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App

MPD: 2 shot, wounded in separate incidents in Milwaukee on Monday
slideshow

MPD: 2 shot, wounded in separate incidents in Milwaukee on Monday

Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that happened Monday morning, April 26.

Report: Boy who died in house fire could not escape due to locked door
slideshow

Report: Boy who died in house fire could not escape due to locked door

A report that indicates a 10-year-old boy who died in a house fire near 118th and Florist could not escape due to a rear storm door in the home being locked.

Thousands volunteer to clean up Milwaukee River

Every spring, Milwaukee Riverkeeper gathers thousands of volunteers to clean up trash along the Milwaukee River.