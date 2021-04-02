Police: Man left Costco without paying for nearly $500 in merchandise

article

Menomonee Falls police are seeking the public's help to identify a man they say intentionally left a Costco with $489.96 worth of unpaid merchandise.

Officials say the theft happened shortly after 10 a.m. on Sunday, March 28 at the Menomonee Falls Costco on Pershing Avenue.

The suspect is described as a male, white, 25-35 years old, with a thin build, wearing thick-rimmed glasses, a black winter jacket, black pants, and black "Nike" shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Menomonee Falls Police Department and reference case 21-009183.

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at stopcrimewaukesha.com.