Police: Man arrested after firing at officer near 51st and Marion

A man was arrested after police said he fired at an officer near 51st Boulevard and Marion Street Sunday evening, Dec. 6.

It happened shortly before 8 p.m.

Police said the officer returned fire after the 31-year-old man fired at the officer. No one was struck, and the man was taken into custody.

It's unclear what led up to the shots being fired.