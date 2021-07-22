Water and Juneau shooting: Man seriously injured

A Milwaukee man sustained serious injuries after a shooting in Milwaukee's Water Street bar district Thursday evening, police say.

The shooting happened shortly after 8 p.m.

According to police, the 31-year-old victim sustained gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Milwaukee Police observed the shooter and pursued him. The suspect was taken into custody a block away.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

