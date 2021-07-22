Expand / Collapse search

Water and Juneau shooting: Man seriously injured

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 19 mins ago
Milwaukee
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man sustained serious injuries after a shooting in Milwaukee's Water Street bar district Thursday evening, police say. 

The shooting happened shortly after 8 p.m. 

According to police, the 31-year-old victim sustained gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital for treatment. 

Milwaukee Police observed the shooter and pursued him. The suspect was taken into custody a block away.  

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.  

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Shooting near Pearl and Burnham: police
slideshow

Shooting near Pearl and Burnham: police

Police are investigating a shooting near Pearl and Burnham on the city's south side. The call came in shortly after 6 p.m. Thursday