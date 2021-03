Police are investigating a non-fatal shooting that happened near 19th and National just after 5 a.m. Sunday, March 28.

Police an adult male was shot but were unable to provide any additional details.

They are still investigating what led up to the shooting.

If you have any information on this case, you're asked to contact Milwaukee police 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-8477 (TIPS).