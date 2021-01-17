Expand / Collapse search

Police investigate officer-involved shooting of armed person in Cudahy

Cudahy
CUDAHY, Wis. - Cudahy police responded to a shots fired call near S. Lake Drive and College Avenue shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday.

Police say the caller reported a suicidal subject who was armed with a gun. 

Police officers responded and made contact with an armed person who was then shot by law enforcement.

Police officers provided life-saving measures and the subject was transported by ambulance to a local hospital.

No police officers were injured as a result of this incident.

Pursuant to Wisconsin State Statutes, the Milwaukee Area Investigative Team was contacted to investigate. The Oak Creek Police Department is the lead agency.

No other information is being provided at this time.

This investigation is ongoing.

