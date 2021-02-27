Police investigate 4 separate shootings in 2 hours Saturday

Milwaukee police are investigating four separate shootings that left five injured in a matter of two hours Saturday morning, Feb. 27.

The first shooting happened near 13th and Concordia shortly after 8 a.m. Individuals were outside when multiple suspects fired several shots subsequently striking the victims. A 50-year-old man from Milwaukee and a 39-year-old man from Milwaukee sustained non-life-threatening injuries and taken to the hospital for treatment.

The second shooting happened around 8:30 a.m., according to police. The victim, a 39-year-old man from Milwaukee, walked into the hospital for treatment. He sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The location of the shooting and the circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

The third shooting happened shortly after 10 a.m. near 28th and Ruby. The victim, a 30-year-old man from Milwaukee, sustained serious injuries and was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The fourth shooting happened around 10:15 a.m., according to police. The victim, a 40-year-old man from Milwaukee, walked into the hospital for treatment. He sustained serious injuries but is stable. The location of the shooting and the circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Milwaukee Police continue to seek unknown suspects in each incident. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 tips App.