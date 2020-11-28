Police investigate 3 separate shootings, 3 injured

Milwaukee police are investigating three separate shootings that happened Friday, Nov. 27 into early Saturday morning, Nov. 28.

The first shooting happened shortly before 6 p.m. near 46th and Hampton. A 21-year-old Milwaukee man was shot during unknown circumstances and walked into the hospital for treatment.

The second shooting happened around 1:45 a.m. when a 20-year-old Milwaukee man was shot near Leon Terrace and Baldwin Street on the city's northwest side. He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The third shooting happened around 2:00 a.m. near 26th and Hopkins. A 60-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.