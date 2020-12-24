Expand / Collapse search

Police investigate 2 separate shootings, 2 injured

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shootings that happened Wednesday night, Dec. 23.

The first shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. near N. 7th Street and W. Keefe Avenue. A 30-year-old Milwaukee man took himself to the hospital with gunshot wounds and he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

 The investigation in to the circumstances is still ongoing. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

The second shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. near N. 34th Street and W. Vine Street. Police say a 26-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

