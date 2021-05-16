Expand / Collapse search

91st and Silver Spring shooting: 42-year-old man dead

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened near 91st and Silver Spring around 2 a.m. Sunday, May 16.

The victim, a 42-year-old man from Milwaukee, sustained fatal gunshot injuries.

 Milwaukee Police continue to seek unknown suspects. 

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360. You can also remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App for a cash reward.  

Fatal crash in Riverwest leaves 19-year-old woman dead
slideshow

Fatal crash in Riverwest leaves 19-year-old woman dead

Police are investigating a fatal car crash that happened near Holton and Townsend shortly before midnight on Saturday, May 16.