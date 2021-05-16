91st and Silver Spring shooting: 42-year-old man dead

article

Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened near 91st and Silver Spring around 2 a.m. Sunday, May 16.

The victim, a 42-year-old man from Milwaukee, sustained fatal gunshot injuries.

Milwaukee Police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360. You can also remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App for a cash reward.