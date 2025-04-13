Expand / Collapse search

Critically missing Milwaukee woman found safe

By
Published  April 13, 2025 10:16am CDT
Missing Persons
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Christine Gronkowski

The Brief

    • Milwaukee police are looking for a critically missing woman, 85-year-old Christine Gronkowski.
    • She was last seen early Sunday morning near Wedgewood and Massachusetts.
    • She was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a gray sweatshirt.

MILWAUKEE - UPDATE: Police say Christine Gronkowski has been found and is safe.

Milwaukee police need your help finding a critically missing person, Christine Gronkowski.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, Christine is described as an 85-year-old female, white, with a height of 4'11" to 5' and weighing 165 lbs.

She has brown eyes and gray hair. She was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a gray sweatshirt.  

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Related

Critically missing persons in Milwaukee; meeting the criteria
article

Critically missing persons in Milwaukee; meeting the criteria

A Milwaukee police officer said a lot of scenarios fall under the term "critically missing."

Christine was last seen on foot in the area of Wedgewood and Massachusetts on Sunday, April 13, 2025, at about 4:35 a.m.

MPD tips

What you can do:

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Christine Gronkowski, please call the Milwaukee Police Department District 6 at 414-935-7262.

The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information.

Missing PersonsNewsMilwaukee