Critically missing Milwaukee woman found safe

The Brief Milwaukee police are looking for a critically missing woman, 85-year-old Christine Gronkowski. She was last seen early Sunday morning near Wedgewood and Massachusetts. She was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a gray sweatshirt.



UPDATE: Police say Christine Gronkowski has been found and is safe.

Milwaukee police need your help finding a critically missing person, Christine Gronkowski.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, Christine is described as an 85-year-old female, white, with a height of 4'11" to 5' and weighing 165 lbs.

She has brown eyes and gray hair. She was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a gray sweatshirt.

Christine was last seen on foot in the area of Wedgewood and Massachusetts on Sunday, April 13, 2025, at about 4:35 a.m.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Christine Gronkowski, please call the Milwaukee Police Department District 6 at 414-935-7262.