Critically missing Milwaukee woman found safe
MILWAUKEE - UPDATE: Police say Christine Gronkowski has been found and is safe.
Milwaukee police need your help finding a critically missing person, Christine Gronkowski.
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, Christine is described as an 85-year-old female, white, with a height of 4'11" to 5' and weighing 165 lbs.
She has brown eyes and gray hair. She was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a gray sweatshirt.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
Christine was last seen on foot in the area of Wedgewood and Massachusetts on Sunday, April 13, 2025, at about 4:35 a.m.
MPD tips
What you can do:
If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Christine Gronkowski, please call the Milwaukee Police Department District 6 at 414-935-7262.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information.