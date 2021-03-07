Police crackdown on Hwy 100 cruising; issue nearly 250 citations

Police issued nearly 250 citations in a crackdown on reckless driving, loitering and cruising along Highway 100 in West Allis Friday, March.

For decades, the stretch of Highway 100 between Greenfield Avenue and Grange Avenue has been known for its cruising. In an effort to deter that behavior, West Allis police issued:

103 municipal tickets for loitering on posted lots

90 random traffic citations

36 parking tickets for trespass parking

26 verbal warnings

11 tickets for cruising

5 written warnings

8 citations for disorderly conduct with a vehicle (typically for people doing burnouts or another type of disorderly behavior)

1 arrest on warrants

Total – 248 moving and/or parking tickets

Police what to remind drivers it is illegal to loiter in parking lots, damage property, and drive recklessly, such as doing burnouts with your car.