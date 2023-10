article

One person was taken into custody Sunday, Oct. 8 following a police pursuit that began in West Milwaukee and ended in Brookfield.

According to police, officers stopped the vehicle on S. Sunny Slope Road at W. Beechwood Avenue in the City of Brookfield.

The driver and sole occupant of the fleeing vehicle was taken into custody, officials said.