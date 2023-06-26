Police chase; Milwaukee man accused fled from officers, reached 100 mph

article

A 30-year-old Milwaukee man is accused of leading police on two separate pursuits while allegedly driving a stolen car. The accused is Deandre Davis – and he faces the following criminal counts:

Flee or elude an officer

Second-degree recklessly endangering safety

According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police in a marked squad near 30th and North Avenue on Tuesday, June 20 spotted a car with Iowa plates parked and running in a lot. A records check revealed the vehicle listed as stolen out of Chicago. The officers then activated their lights and sirens to conduct a traffic stop. The complaint says the "vehicle pulled over, but when officers pulled behind the vehicle, it took off by accelerating away at approximately 40 to 50 mph." A police chase was underway.

During the police pursuit, the complaint says "the fleeing vehicle disregarded several red traffic signals, swerved in and around numerous vehicles, and reached speeds of 90 to 100 mph in a posted 35 mph zone." The police chase was terminated near Fond du Lac and Walnut. The fleeing vehicle was able to get away.

Later that same day, two other officers spotted the same stolen vehicle. They saw the vehicle "passing other vehicles using the bicycle lane," the complaint says. Another police pursuit was initiated, and the driver once again fled. The complaint says the "vehicle drove at top speeds of 95 mph, drove into oncoming traffic lanes, and disregarded numerous red lights and stop signs." The car eventually crashed into some trees near 13th and Fond du Lac Avenue.

The driver of the vehicle that crash was identified as the defendant, Deandre Davis. He was taken into custody. The complaint notes there was a passenger in the vehicle.

The complaint says a search of the stolen vehicle "revealed a black 9mm caliber SAR handgun under the front passenger seat."

During an interview with police, Davis "admitted to fleeing from both sets of officers who tried to pull him over. The defendant denied knowing the car was stolen and denied knowing about the handgun in the car," the complaint says.

Davis made his initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Saturday, June 24. Cash bond was set at $5,000.