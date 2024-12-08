Milwaukee police chase, crash; man accused of driving drunk

article

A 25-year-old Milwaukee man is accused of driving drunk, leading police on a high-speed chase and crashing into a tree.

Prosecutors charged Armando Olvera in the case with:

Vehicle operator flee/elude officer resulting in great bodily harm (two counts)

Injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle (two counts)

Second-degree reckless injury (two counts)

Second-degree recklessly endangering safety (three counts)

Possession with intent to deliver fentanyl

Possession of a firearm by a felon

Obstructing an officer

According to a criminal complaint, a Greenfield police officer in an unmarked squad was on patrol late on Sunday, Nov. 17 when he spotted a black SUV traveling "at an extremely high rate of speed" on Forest Home Avenue. The officer clocked a speed reading of 63 mph on the SUV in what court filings said was a posted 35 mph zone.

The officer tried to catch up to the SUV. As he began to close the gap, "the vehicle operator continued to accelerate away at a high rate of speed and a pursuit was initiated," the complaint said.

Crash at 45th and Cleveland

The complaint said, at the intersection of 45th and Cleveland, the SUV was "driving too fast and reckless and was unable to slow down for the turn, striking a tree head on." The chase stretched 1.12 miles with a top speed of 76 mph, according to court filings.

After the wreck, the complaint states the driver – identified as Olvera – "got out of the vehicle and attempted to run northeast but began to stumble and could not keep his balance, falling to the ground," allowing an officer to take him into custody. Four other passengers in the SUV began to get out of the SUV; two had significant injuries.

The officer who arrested Olvera "could detect a strong odor of an intoxicating beverage coming from his breath," per the complaint. He was believed to be impaired.

During a search of the SUV, prosecutors said "a loaded Smith & Wesson handgun was located in the rear passenger seat area." An officer also located a handgun on the passenger floorboard along with open intoxicants in the driver's side door and passenger compartment. The complaint states a "small baggie with a white powdery like substance was located in the center console. In addition, a scale with a white powdery substance was located."

45th and Cleveland

When investigators tested the white substance, "it tested positive for fentanyl," according to court filings. Police also indicated the vehicle involved in the wreck was stolen.

Olvera made his initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Saturday, Nov. 23. His bond was set at $75,000.