Greenfield police chase, crash; 4 taken to hospital, vehicle stolen
GREENFIELD, Wis. - Four people were taken to the hospital after a police chase and crash in Greenfield late Sunday night, Nov. 17.
According to police, a Greenfield officer attempted to stop a vehicle for reckless driving near 84th Street and Forest Home Avenue around 11:15 p.m.
The driver would not pull over and a pursuit ensued.
The pursuit ended when the fleeing driver hit a tree near 45th and Cleveland.
Five people were inside the fleeing vehicle. Four of the occupants were taken to the hospital.
The vehicle was stolen.
Charges will be filed against all five occupants, police say.