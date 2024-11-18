Greenfield police chase, crash; 4 taken to hospital, vehicle stolen

article

The Brief A Greenfield police chase ended in a crash on Sunday night, Nov. 17. Four people were taken to the hospital. The vehicle was reported stolen.



Four people were taken to the hospital after a police chase and crash in Greenfield late Sunday night, Nov. 17.

According to police, a Greenfield officer attempted to stop a vehicle for reckless driving near 84th Street and Forest Home Avenue around 11:15 p.m.

The driver would not pull over and a pursuit ensued.

The pursuit ended when the fleeing driver hit a tree near 45th and Cleveland.

45th and Cleveland

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Five people were inside the fleeing vehicle. Four of the occupants were taken to the hospital.

The vehicle was stolen.

Charges will be filed against all five occupants, police say.