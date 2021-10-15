Police chase closes I-41 SB near zoo, arrests made: sheriff

All southbound lanes of Interstate 41 were closed near the Zoo Interchange on Friday night, Oct. 15. The closure began around 9:30 p.m.

According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, the interstate was closed to support a Milwaukee police chase of a reckless driver. That driver's vehicle was stopped in the interchange.

Wisconsin Department of Transportation cameras showed traffic being diverted off the highway at Burleigh.

Wisconsin Department of Transportation cameras showed traffic being diverted off the highway at Burleigh.

FOX6 News at the scene saw an armored vehicle leave around 10:30 p.m. Shortly after, the sheriff's office said all suspects who were in the car were taken into custody.

Traffic reopened around 10:45 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

