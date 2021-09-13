Police at Milwaukee Walmart, customers heard shots

article

Milwaukee police responded to the Walmart store near 103rd Street and Silver Spring Drive Monday night, Sept. 13 just before 7 p.m.

Customers told FOX6 News they heard several shots inside the store and people started to run.

Several ran to the back of the store, hiding with children in clothing racks.

The store was later evacuated.

One witness said she thought she heard arguing and then gunshots. That witness did not see anyone who was struck with gunfire or see anyone arrested.

FOX6 News reached out to Milwaukee police for more details but haven't yet heard back.