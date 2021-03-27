Police ask for help locating West Allis teen and 2-month-old daughter

article

Have you seen her? West Allis police are asking for help locating a 17-year-old girl who ran away with her 2-month-old daughter from the area near 28th and Cleveland around 2:20 p.m. Thursday, March 25.

Arianna Bustamante and her daughter Yesenia are believed to be in the Manitowoc or Dane County area.

Arianna is described as being 5'6", 220 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a turquoise hoodie with "Rugrats" cartoons on it and jeans.

If you have any information, you're asked to contact West Allis Police 414-302-8000.