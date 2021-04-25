Police ask for help locating 15-year-old Milwaukee girl
article
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a missing person report of Tydrianna Perkins who went missing around midnight from the area of 18th and Wright on April 19.
Tydrianna is described as a 15-year-old African American female, 5'04", 140 pounds, black hair and brown eyes.
Tydrianna is not considered a critical missing person at this time.
Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7252.