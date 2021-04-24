Critically missing 36-year-old man found safe

article

UPDATE: Frederick Luckett has been found safe. Thank you to everyone who helped spread the word.

Milwaukee police are requesting the public's assistance in locating critically missing endangered person Frederick D. Luckett who was last seen late Friday afternoon on the city's south side.

He made statements that he was going to harm himself.

He was last seen near 16th and National around 5:15 p.m. Friday, April 23.

Frederick is described as a Black male, 5'9" and 150 lbs. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, red Wisconsin Badgers hat, and a Green Bay Packer face mask.

If located, please call the Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.