Police: Argument leads to gunfire, 27-year-old man wounded

Milwaukee police say an argument led to gunfire near 91st and Brown Deer on Monday night, April 5. The shooting left a 27-year-old man wounded.

The shooting happened shortly before 10 p.m., officials say. The victim suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound -- and is recovering at a hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

