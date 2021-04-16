Expand / Collapse search

Police: Argument leads to gunfire, 17-year-old wounded in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say a 17-year-old male was shot and wounded near 11th and Ring on Friday afternoon, April 16.

The teen from Milwaukee suffered non-life-threatening injuries -- and arrived at a hospital for treatment. 

Officials say the shooting is the result of an argument. Officers are seeking a known suspect. 

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App for a cash reward.  

