Police: Argument leads to gunfire, 17-year-old wounded in Milwaukee

Milwaukee police say a 17-year-old male was shot and wounded near 11th and Ring on Friday afternoon, April 16.

The teen from Milwaukee suffered non-life-threatening injuries -- and arrived at a hospital for treatment.

Officials say the shooting is the result of an argument. Officers are seeking a known suspect.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App for a cash reward.

