Milwaukee police: 7 people shot, wounded in 6 shooting incidents

article

Milwaukee police say seven people were shot and wounded in six separate shooting incidents in the city from late Saturday afternoon, Aug. 14 through early Sunday, Aug. 15.

The latest shooting happened near 38th and Elmhurst just after 3 a.m. Sunday. Police say the victim, a 44-year-old Milwaukee male, suffered life-threatening injuries. Unknown suspects are being sought.

Shooting near 38th and Elmhurst, Milwaukee

Earlier, a 20-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 18th and Atkinson. Police say the shooting, which happened around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, appears to be the result of a disagreement with an acquaintance. Police are seeking an unknown suspect.

At roughly 9:30 p.m. Saturday, police say there was a shooting incident near 13th and Keefe Avenue. Officials say the shooting victim, a 16-year-old Milwaukee teen, arrived at a hospital suffering life-threatening injuries. Police are seeking unknown suspects.

A short time before 9 p.m. Saturday, police responded to the area near 18th and Burnham. They found a 25-year-old Milwaukee man who suffered non-life-threatening injuries from a shooting. Police are seeking unknown suspects in this incident.

Police are investigating a double shooting that happened near 52nd and Locust Street around 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14. The first victim, a 49-year-old Milwaukee male, suffered minor injuries. The second victim, a 43-year-old Milwaukee female, suffered serious injuries. Both victims arrived at a nearby hospital for treatment. The circumstances leading up to the shooting appear to be the result of an ongoing feud between the suspect and first victim. Milwaukee police are seeking a known suspect.

Lastly, police are investigating a shooting that happened near 16th and Finn Place shortly after 4 p.m. Saturday. The victim, a 25-year-old Milwaukee man, showed up at a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police are seeking an unknown suspect.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Anyone with any information in any of these incidents is urged to contact the Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.