Police: 6 injured in 4 shootings in Milwaukee

Police are investigating four shootings that left six people injured in Milwaukee Saturday night into Sunday morning.

The first shooting left three people injured near 15th and North around 11:25 p.m. Saturday, July 31. The victims, a 25-year-old male, a 28-year-old male, and a 29-year-old male, all from Milwaukee, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Scene near 15th and North

The circumstances leading up to the shooting appear to be the result of an argument with a large group of people and is still under investigation.

Milwaukee Police are seeking an unknown suspect at this time.

The second shooting happened near 62nd and Sheridan around 1:20 a.m. Sunday, August 1 . The victim, a 26-year-old Milwaukee female, suffered a minor injury. The circumstances leading up to the shooting appear to be the result of a family argument.

Scene near 62nd and Sheridan

Police have a known suspect in custody.

Scene near 15th and Atkinson

A third shooting happened around 2:50 a.m. Sunday near 15th and Atkinson. The victim, a 33-year-old Milwaukee female, suffered a minor injury. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Police are seeking an unknown suspect in this case.

The fourth shooting happened shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday near 37th and Center.

Police say the victim, a 30-year-old Milwaukee male, walked into a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting appear to be the result of a fight.

Police are seeking two unknown suspects at this time.

Anyone with information on any of these incidents is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android