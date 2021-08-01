Expand / Collapse search

Police: 6 injured in 4 shootings in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating four shootings that left six people injured in Milwaukee Saturday night into Sunday morning.

The first shooting left three people injured near 15th and North around 11:25 p.m. Saturday, July 31. The victims, a 25-year-old male, a 28-year-old male, and a 29-year-old male, all from Milwaukee, suffered non-life-threatening injuries. 

Scene near 15th and North

The circumstances leading up to the shooting appear to be the result of an argument with a large group of people and is still under investigation.

Milwaukee Police are seeking an unknown suspect at this time.  

The second shooting happened near 62nd and Sheridan around 1:20 a.m. Sunday, August 1 . The victim, a 26-year-old Milwaukee female, suffered a minor injury.  The circumstances leading up to the shooting appear to be the result of a family argument. 

Scene near 62nd and Sheridan

Police have a known suspect in custody.  

Scene near 15th and Atkinson

A third shooting happened around 2:50 a.m. Sunday near 15th and Atkinson. The victim, a 33-year-old Milwaukee female, suffered a minor injury. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.  

Police are seeking an unknown suspect in this case. 

The fourth shooting happened shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday near 37th and Center. 

Police say the victim, a 30-year-old Milwaukee male, walked into a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting appear to be the result of a fight.  

Police are seeking two unknown suspects at this time. 

Anyone with information on any of these incidents is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

