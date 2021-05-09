Police: 3-year-old boy killed in Milwaukee shooting

Police are investigating a shooting that left a toddler dead near N. 31st Street and Michigan Street around 10:15 p.m. Saturday, May 8.

The victim, a 3-year-old male child from Milwaukee, succumbed to his injuries.

Milwaukee police are seeking a known suspect regarding this incident.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App for a cash reward.