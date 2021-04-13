Police: 3 shot, wounded near 20th and Center in Milwaukee

article

Police are investigating a triple shooting near 20th and Center in Milwaukee on Tuesday afternoon, April 13.

Officers were dispatched to the scene shortly after 3:30 p.m. Officials say a 68-year-old woman from Milwaukee suffered serious injuries. A 43-year-old woman and a 17-year-old male also suffered non-life-threatening injuries. All were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Milwaukee police are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App for a cash reward.