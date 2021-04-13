Expand / Collapse search

Police: 3 shot, wounded near 20th and Center in Milwaukee

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Shooting investigation near 20th and Center, Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating a triple shooting near 20th and Center in Milwaukee on Tuesday afternoon, April 13. 

Officers were dispatched to the scene shortly after 3:30 p.m. Officials say a 68-year-old woman from Milwaukee suffered serious injuries. A 43-year-old woman and a 17-year-old male also suffered non-life-threatening injuries. All were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Milwaukee police are seeking unknown suspects.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App for a cash reward.  

MPD: Argument leads to gunfire, 28-year-old woman wounded
slideshow

MPD: Argument leads to gunfire, 28-year-old woman wounded

Police say a 28-year-old Milwaukee woman is recovering from injuries related to a shooting that happened near 28th and Congress early Tuesday, April 13. 

Kenosha PD: Officer who shot Blake back from administrative leave
slideshow

Kenosha PD: Officer who shot Blake back from administrative leave

Sheskey's leave ended March 31. He was cleared of wrongdoing in the incident by the Kenosha County District Attorney's Office in January.

$22M redevelopment to turn former Milwaukee school into apartments
slideshow

$22M redevelopment to turn former Milwaukee school into apartments

The former Phillis Wheatley Elementary School near 20th and Wright in Milwaukee will soon be redeveloped into apartments.

Superintendent: MPS 100% ready for in-person learning

For the first time since March 2020, Milwaukee Public Schools teachers are dusting off their desks, preparing for some students to return.