Expand / Collapse search

Shooting near 60th and Fond du Lac; 23-year-old man injured

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating a shooting that happened near 60th and Fond du Lac around 2:45 a.m. Monday, May 10.

The 23-year-old victim sustained a non-fatal gunshot wound and was transported to a hospital for treatment. 

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspect(s). 

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS. 

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Police investigate shooting near 27th and Atkinson
slideshow

Police investigate shooting near 27th and Atkinson

Police are investigating a shooting that happened near 27th and Atkinson around 7:45 p.m. Sunday, May 9.