Shooting near 60th and Fond du Lac; 23-year-old man injured

Police are investigating a shooting that happened near 60th and Fond du Lac around 2:45 a.m. Monday, May 10.

The 23-year-old victim sustained a non-fatal gunshot wound and was transported to a hospital for treatment.

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspect(s).

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

