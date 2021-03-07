Expand / Collapse search

Police: 23-year-old man critically injured in Kenosha shooting

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Kenosha
FOX6 News Milwaukee

KENOSHA, Wis. - Police responded to the area of 41st Street and 28th Avenue for reports of shots fired shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday, March 7.

Upon arrival, gunshots were still being fired, according to police.

Police found a 23-year-old man with gunshot wounds and he was taken to the hospital in critical condition. 

Arrests were made for disorderly conduct and obstructing police investigations, but the shooting is still an active and ongoing investigation.

No further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Kenosha Police Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may contact the Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.

44-year-old pedestrian seriously injured in hit-and-run
slideshow

44-year-old pedestrian seriously injured in hit-and-run

Police are investigating a hit and run that happened near 17th and Rogers on Saturday around 12:15 p.m.

Milwaukee police ask for help identifying burglary suspect
slideshow

Milwaukee police ask for help identifying burglary suspect

Police are asking for the public's help identifying and locating the suspect wanted in a burglary investigation. It happened near N. 64th Street and W. Bluemound Avenue around 4:30 a.m. Saturday, March 6.