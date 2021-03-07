Police: 23-year-old man critically injured in Kenosha shooting

Police responded to the area of 41st Street and 28th Avenue for reports of shots fired shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday, March 7.

Upon arrival, gunshots were still being fired, according to police.

Police found a 23-year-old man with gunshot wounds and he was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Arrests were made for disorderly conduct and obstructing police investigations, but the shooting is still an active and ongoing investigation.

No further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Kenosha Police Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may contact the Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.