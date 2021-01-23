Expand / Collapse search

Police: 2-year-old boy shot near 83rd and Glen

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a non-fatal shooting that happened near N. 83rd Street and W. Glen Avenue around 7 p.m. Friday. 

Police say a 2-year-old boy was shot while in the care of his father. They believe it was possibly self-inflicted. 

The child is in stable condition.

The father was taken into custody. 

Police are not releasing any additional information at this time.

