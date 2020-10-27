Police: 2 taken into custody following police pursuit, crash

article

Two men were taken into custody early Tuesday morning, Oct. 27 following a police pursuit and crash. The pursuit ended in West Allis.

According to police, the pursuit began around 1:30 a.m. after officers attempted to stop two vehicles for traffic violations in the area of 76th and Oklahoma.

One of the vehicles took off and a pursuit ensued.

Police pursuit ends in crash near 72nd and Cleveland

Police say during the pursuit, the fleeing driver turned off into a subdivision, struck a curb, and ended up in the front yard of a residence near 72nd and Cleveland.

Two men were taken into custody. One stayed on the scene, the other fled and was taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit.

One of the suspects will be referred to the DA’s Office on charges of not having a CCW license for a gun found in the car. The other will be referred on charges of possession with intent to deliver drugs and eluding.