Police: 2 shot, wounded in separate Milwaukee shootings

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating two shootings that happened Saturday, April 24.

First, a 25-year-old Milwaukee man was shot near 39th and Cherry around 4:30 p.m.

Roughly three hours later, a 24-year-old Milwaukee man was shot near 26th and Chambers shortly after 7:40 p.m.

Both victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The circumstances that led to the shootings remain under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

