Police: 2 shot, wounded in separate incidents Tuesday in Milwaukee

Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that happened Tuesday, Dec. 8. Two people were injured as a result of the shootings.

The first shooting happened around 7:34 p.m. near 24th and Capitol. Police say the victim, a 48-year-old man, was dropped off at a local hospital for treatment of serious gunshot wounds. The victim was shot during circumstances that are still under investigation.

The second shooting happened around 10:15 p.m. near 56th and Melvina. Police say the victim, a 33-year-old man, was dropped off at a local hospital for a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The victim was shot during unknown circumstances that are being actively investigated.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.