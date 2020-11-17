Police: 2 shot, wounded in separate incidents in Milwaukee

Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that happened Monday night, Nov. 16. Two people were wounded as a result of the shootings.

The first shooting happened around 6 p.m. in a residence near 48th and Lisbon. Police say the victim, a 17-year-old boy from Milwaukee, was driven by an acquaintance to a local hospital for treatment of a serious gunshot wound. The circumstances of this incident are still under investigation.

The second shooting happened around 8:20 p.m. near 39th and Meinecke. The victim, a 27-year-old Milwaukee man, was struck by gunfire and was conveyed to a local hospital for treatment of a serious gunshot wound. The circumstances of this incident are still under investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.